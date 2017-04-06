West Virginia State Student Group Recognized for Outstanding Peer Education

The West Virginia State University (WVSU) CHOICES Peer Educators student group has been recognized as the outstanding peer education group in the mid-Atlantic region by the BACCHUS Initiatives of the National Association of Student Personnel Administrators (NASPA).

The WVSU student group was named the Outstanding Peer Education Group for Region II, which covers institutions of higher education in West Virginia, Pennsylvania, Maryland, Delaware, New Jersey, New York and Washington D.C.

Groups were judged on overall impact, diversity and scope, membership recruitment and retention, service to community, student leadership, campus and community relations, creativity and overall effectiveness.

“CHOICES Peer Educators have had a significant positive impact on our campus,” said Robin Tabor, WVSU mental health specialist and advisor to the group. “Through educational programming and campaign awareness, the group has assisted the county alcohol and other drug task force, the local rape crisis center, the local domestic violence prevention program, and several disability advocacy and service agencies.”

In addition to working through the local community, the CHOICES Peer Educators have participated in a number of on campus events, including World Suicide Prevention Day, WVSU Disability Awareness Day, and WVSU Cares Day while also promoting awareness of depression, domestic violence, eating disorders and other topics related to making positive healthy choices.

“I think I am most proud at how the student members themselves have grown into role models for their peers, making good decisions that have positively influenced their peers around them,” Tabor said.

The CHOICES Peer Educators were recognized at the BACCHUS Initiatives of NASPA Region II Conference April 1 at Montclair State University in Montclair, N.J.

The BACCHUS Initiatives of NASPA supports collegiate peer educators and advisors by empowering students and student affairs administrators to create campus environments which are healthy and safe. For more information visit, www.naspa.org.

For more information about the CHOICES Peer Educators contact Tabor at taborro@wvstateu.edu or (304) 766-3168. Follow West Virginia State University on Facebook and Twitter @WVStateU.