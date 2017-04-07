West Virginia Science Adventures Program Hosts Science Saturdays

The West Virginia Science Adventures program will host Science Saturday each weekend until May, excluding April 8 and 16, for children ages eight and above.

Suzanne Strait, director of the program and organizer of these events, says STEM—science, technology, engineering and math—occupations are growing and STEM-trained people have higher incomes than others. However, there is a shortage of well-trained STEM workers in West Virginia.

“The first stage in changing this trend in West Virginia is getting more children excited about sciences, and that is why I developed the West Virginia Science Adventures program,” says Strait. “For me that means showing kids how fun science can be and doing hands-on critical thinking projects that allow them to participate first hand.”

In addition to the program’s summer camp series, Science Saturdays include three, two-hour sessions with different topics that provide different venues to let the students drive the content of their interests and the pace of their learning.

“We want our young people to see the relevance of science and math in life and most of all see how much fun science and even math can be,” she says.

Science Saturday activities include:

Chess Club

10 – 11:50 a.m.

For chess lovers or those wanting to learn. All levels and ages welcome.

Science Club

12 – 1:50 p.m.

Love science and engineering? Totally hands-on and kid-driven activities while exploring with Mr. Joe.

Pokemon Go Strategy Training Club

2 – 3:50 p.m.

With eighty new Generation 2, Johto Region Pokemon spawning everywhere on campus, join us for the ultimate Pokemon hunt. Have a great time and learn teamwork and math strategy skills. Trainers must bring their own fully charged devices to play, and WiFi passwords will be distributed so no data charges should be incurred. We will visit Pokestops and gyms for supplies, and lures will be provided at Pokestops.

Club Fees

Drop in: $10/club/day or $25 for all three in the same day

Monthly: 1 club is $30, 2 clubs are $50, 3 clubs are $60 (pro-rated for months with holidays)

Attendees will meet at the second floor lobby or the ground floor for 3rd Avenue in the Science Building. Signage will be posted directing you to room 307. Snacks will be provided. If you come for more than one camp, please bring a bag lunch. No registration is necessary, and you can pay when you attend. Only cash or checks are accepted.

The West Virginia Science Adventures program is sponsored by Marshall University’s College of Science. For more information, please contact us at WVScienceAdventures@gmail.com or 304-412-2757. To learn more, visit http://ssawv.com/weekend-science online.