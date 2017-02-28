West Virginia By Rail

Written by Katie Allie

Photography by Durbin & Greenbrier Valley Railroad

Trains have long been an important part of life in West Virginia, moving valuable natural resources around the eastern seaboard and connecting the state where there were no roads. While modern interstates have taken the place of most passenger train travel, West Virginia remains a treasure trove of these iron beasts, many of which have been lovingly restored, and some of which are rare pieces that exist hardly anywhere else in the world.

There are several scenic passenger excursions available for train enthusiasts and sightseers alike in West Virginia: Mountain Rail Adventures, which operates from Cass, Durbin and Elkins; New River Train Excursions in Huntington and Potomac Eagle Scenic Railroad in Romney. In addition to their traditional outings, you’ll also find seasonal excursions, including the Elf Express and Polar Express at Christmas and special trips for Easter, Mother’s Day, Father’s Day, the Fourth of July and even a Ramp Festival excursion. Whether you’re with your family, part of a student group, showing off the state to friends or just looking for a fun weekend activity, check the 2017 schedules and plan your next rail adventure.

Cass Scenic Railroad

www.mountainrailwv.com

With a line originally built in 1901 to haul lumber to the mill in Cass, Cass Scenic Railroad is now home to the largest collection of geared Shay locomotives in existence. One is nearly 100 years old, making it the second oldest in the world, and it still chugs up Cheat Mountain today. Cass offers the classic two-hour Whittaker Station trip, which stops at an authentic logging camp, or a visit to Bald Knob, the third highest point in West Virginia, for an unforgettable view. On a clear day, you can enjoy a complimentary hobo lunch with a view of the Green Bank Observatory and a backdrop of rolling mountains. If you’re more adventurous, you might consider a unique overnight in a caboose dropped off at Bald Knob.

Castaway Caboose

www.mountainrailwv.com

For those with a taste for adventure, the Castaway Caboose is right up your alley. This once-in-a-lifetime overnight train excursion begins with a traditional ride on the Durbin Rocket, but here’s the twist: once you arrive at your destination, you’ll be dropped off in the woods overnight with a fully stocked caboose for a glamping-style retreat. Think toilet facilities, a full-sized shower and a DVD player—all while you’re smack in the middle of the West Virginia wilderness with no cell phone service. They’ll even haul you back in the morning!

Cheat Mountain Salamander

www.mountainrailwv.com

The Cheat Mountain Salamander winds its way for 128 miles through unparalleled Mountain State scenery with refurbished 1940s enclosed passenger cars before stopping respectively at the High Falls of Cheat and Spruce, WV, where you can also opt for an overnight package. Named after the endangered creature of the same name that only inhabits this area, the Cheat Mountain Salamander began excursions in 2015 and has already gained a lot of momentum as a popular way to view native wildlife. Lunch and narration are available onboard.

Durbin Rocket

www.mountainrailwv.com

Here’s one for train aficionados: the Durbin Rocket is powered by a steam locomotive that is so rare, it’s one of only three operating Climax geared logging locomotives in use anywhere on earth, and it’s right here in West Virginia. For those less versed in train nomenclature, it’s the sleek, powerful, full-bodied steam engine you remember from your childhood—all 55 tons of it. Perfect for families, you can take a ride in either an open or closed car in authentically restored 1920s-era coaches through the Monongahela National Forest and get an up-close look at the coal being shoveled in to power your ride as you go.

Mountain Explorer Dinner Train

www.mountainrailwv.com

How’s this for a unique date or a luxurious evening out with friends: mile after mile of beautiful mountain scenery sprawling out before you with a four-course meal prepared onboard to wine and dine you, wrapped up with a chance to stretch your legs at the High Falls of Cheat before the night is over? If that doesn’t sound unforgettable enough, there is also a Murder Mystery Wine train that will have you and your friends solving the crime while you sip wine from Lambert’s Winery, a local West Virginia establishment. Or, you can embark on a murder mystery dinner train departing from Cass that will have you busy solving mysteries on board before you arrive at Whittaker Station for a meal together.

New River Train

www.newrivertrain.com

Each fall, the Collis P. Huntington Railroad Historical Society makes several memorable trips into the New River Gorge. They’ve been running these trips for 50 years, and if you have the time to spend your day in the peak fall foliage, you should book your seat. The full day begins with departure from either Huntington or St. Albans. From there, passengers will have a front-row seat to life in the Kanawha Valley as they chug through Teays Valley, past the Capitol in Charleston and on into Hawks Nest and the New River Gorge. The train stops in Hinton for a layover and a visit to the railroad days festival before returning after a long day on the rails. Be sure to book in advance, as every trip last year sold out.

New Tygart Flyer

www.mountainrailwv.com

Your ride on this vintage diesel-fueled train involves some twists and turns: up and down mountains on two separate grades, dropping into a 1,500-foot canyon, an S-shaped curving tunnel and further wandering as you make your way toward the High Falls of Cheat, itself an impressive location. This train also offers the luxury of a parlor car, which serves a cold sandwich and lunch spread for an ungraded ticket fee, along with stunning views. With climate-controlled, enclosed cars, this is the perfect train to book when you want to lounge and still enjoy a perfect day in the mountains.

Potomac Eagle Scenic Railroad

www.potomaceagle.info

Excursions with the Potomac Eagle are famed for passengers’ frequent sightings of American bald eagles. The Trough Trip takes you on a ride through the trough of the Eastern Panhandle, a particularly scenic six-mile-long gorge that is only one small part of the fun. The Potomac Eagle also runs an all-day trip to Petersburg on the last Saturday of every month, with time to enjoy the town once you’re there. Excursions depart from Wappocomo Station in Romney and include narration.