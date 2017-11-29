West Virginia Northern Community College Offers Monthly Lifestyle and Nutrition Series

West Virginia Northern Community College (WVNCC) will offer a monthly lifestyle and nutrition series starting Thursday, November 30, 2017 and continuing through August 2018. Classes will take place on their Wheeling Campus as part of their Community Education Program, which are open to the public. The class will run from 6-7 p.m. and are $15 per session.

Classes will be taught by Certified Nutrition Health Coach Lori McGlumphy. The first session’s topic will be on easy and quick healthy meals and packed lunches. Other topics will include food choices, food sensitives, supermarket shopping, lifestyle changes, cravings and more.

The classes will be held in the B&O Building at 1704 Market Street in Wheeling, Room 405. For more information or to register contact Darryl Clausell at 304-214-8969 or at dclausell@wvncc.edu

