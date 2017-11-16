West Virginia Musician Holds Donation Campaign to Benefit Nashville Youth

Nashville recording artist Isaac Sharp is proud to release his Christmas cover of “Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas” on November 14, with all profit going toward Christmas presents and items for Nashville children in need.

Listeners can purchase Sharp’s single for a donation of any amount from his website. Sharp is partnering with local Nashville charity The Bridge Ministries through their “Bridge to Christmas” event and will use all proceeds from the release on donations to buy presents for local Nashville children. Sharp will personally deliver and wrap the gifts at the Bridge Warehouse in Nashville. He will then give them out on Dec. 19th under the Jefferson Street bridge at the charity’s yearly event.

Sharp got his start playing shows at a local rescue mission in Fairmont, WV, for a Christmas series over a decade ago. Since then, the connection between taking care of those in need and the power of music has been something he has held dear. Now that he has established himself working behind the scenes in the Nashville music industry, he is excited to release a song specifically recorded to help children and the homeless in Nashville. He recorded the song with producer Steve Allen at both Brown Owl and Square One studios. This is Sharp’s take on the Christmas classic, true to his budding style: a vintage mix of gospel and soul music— this song is an honest nod to the Sun records rockabilly era.

“If I can make someone forget how cold it is, forget what their year has been like, and remember what it feels like to be loved and cared for, I will have done exactly what I set out to do with music every day. That’s why I’m doing this,” Sharp says.