West Virginia Manufacturers Association to Host Sixth Annual Marcellus and Manufacturing Development Conference

The West Virginia Manufacturers Association (WVMA) will host the Marcellus and Manufacturing Development Conference (MMDC) May 2–3 at the Waterfront Place Hotel in Morgantown, W.Va. This year, the MMDC also will feature a Natural Gas Expo, sponsored by the Independent Oil and Gas Association of West Virginia and the West Virginia Oil and Natural Gas Association. The Expo will provide a unique opportunity to visit booths and interact with top industry leaders and innovators all in one place.

The MMDC will showcase an exciting lineup of presenters and panelists who are experts in their respective fields, covering diverse topics from pipeline project updates to new regulatory policy. These industry and government leaders will provide their perspective on the many issues manufacturers in the Appalachian region are facing, such as infrastructure, taxes, environmental concerns, capital investments, training initiatives, and cracker and downstream site selection opportunities.

Notable speakers at the MMDC will include West Virginia Secretary of Commerce H. Wood “Woody” Thrasher; Martha Moore, Senior Director of Policy Analysis and Economics at the American Chemistry Council; Karen Fletcher, CEO of the American Institute of Chemical Engineers, RAPID Manufacturing Institute; and Rachel Jones, Director of Energy and Resources Policy at the National Association of Manufacturers.

“We are so excited to be able to present such a dynamic program for the sixth year in a row. This event has become a wonderful learning experience and networking opportunity for the manufacturing industry in West Virginia and the entire Appalachian region. The breadth of participation and level of expertise represented at the MMDC truly makes this a premier event for manufacturers in our state,” said WVMA President Rebecca McPhail.

Those interested in attending the MMDC can register by visiting https://mmdc.wvma.com by April 30, 2017.