West Virginia Innovation & Entrepreneurship On Display At State Capitol Thursday

West Virginia’s innovation economy, which employs over 48,000 people in science, technology, engineering and math (STEM) related fields, will be on full display at the State Capitol from 8:30 a.m. – 3:00 p.m., on Thursday, March 16 during “Innovation & Entrepreneurship Day.” The event is hosted by the TransTech Energy Business Development Program and TechConnect West Virginia.

Anne Barth, executive director of TechConnect West Virginia, said, “Nearly 7 percent of the state’s total workforce works in the STEM fields and Innovation & Entrepreneurship Day was developed to put a face on the innovation economy. We want to let policy makers know this industry is not only alive and well, but growing and creating jobs.”

As part of the day’s events, more than 40 exhibitors representing groups throughout the state will demonstrate the vibrancy of the state’s innovation economy in the Capitol Rotunda. Tech-based companies and organizations will display their products and inventions beginning at 8:30am.

At 12:30pm, The TransTech Energy Business Development Program will host an awards luncheon to recognize the Governor’s Award for Excellence in Industrial Energy Efficiency and Advanced Green Manufacturing.

New for this year, TechConnect will announce the winners of their Spirit of Innovation Awards, which recognize leadership in innovation and technology-based business development. The “Outstanding Woman in Technology Award” will be presented to Arria Hines, CEO and President of Allegheny Science & Technology of Bridgeport. The winner of the “StartUp Firm of the Year Award” will be presented to Core10, based in Huntington. Representatives of both organizations will be attending the event.

“We have so many exciting things going on in our state’s innovation and technology economy, and we want to make sure others know about them,” said Barth. “The goal of the Spirit of Innovation Awards competition is to highlight some of these success stories and perhaps inspire others who have an entrepreneurial spirit.”

For more information, contact Anne Barth at (304) 444-2918 or anne@techconnectwv.org, or visit www.techconnectwv.org.