West Virginia Granted Additional $42 Million for Flood Recovery

West Virginia will receive an additional $42 million for the state’s relief programs following the June 2016 flood, Governor Jim Justice announced today.

“We applaud our entire congressional delegation on their hard work for West Virginia,” said Gov. Justice. “Working together, we have accomplished a lot. More remains to be done.”

“We will continue to work with Governor Justice and the entire congressional delegation and recovery partners to secure more funding for our state and make more progress toward a strong recovery for our businesses, our communities and our people,” said Secretary of Commerce H. Wood Thrasher.

The new funds will be added to previously announced Community Development Block Grant Disaster Recovery (CDBG-DR) program disaster relief funds. Combined with previous CDBG-DR financial assistance, West Virginia’s flood recovery funds total $149 million.

RISE West Virginia is the state’s long-term recovery initiative aimed at revitalizing local economies affected by the June 2016 flooding. The West Virginia Development Office administers the grant through the West Virginia Community Advancement and Development office.