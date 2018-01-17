West Virginia Eye Consultants Introduces New Doctor

West Virginia Eye Consultants would like to introduce the newest member of its physician team, Dr. Caleb Cart. Cart is a West Virginia native who grew up in the Buffalo area. He received his bachelor’s degree in biology from West Virginia University and continued his studies at the prestigious University of Alabama Birmingham, where he received his doctor of optometry in May 2017.

Cart worked with West Virginia Eye Consultants as an intern last year and provided free vision screenings at the Montgomery Kids Health Fair, Boone Memorial Health Fair and Walgreens Health Fair, just to name a few. He will travel between our seven locations throughout Southern West Virginia offering comprehensive eye exams.

Cart will also partner with Dr. Jeff Sinclair, who provides surgical services at Pleasant Valley Hospital in Point Pleasant, WV, starting in January 2018. Sinclair specializes in cataract, glaucoma and refractive surgery and will be working with Cart to create a complete surgical team to enhance patient care. West Virginia Eye Consultant’s Point Pleasant office is located behind Fruth Pharmacy at 2502 Jefferson Avenue.

West Virginia Eye Consultants continues to grow to provide efficient, compassionate and technically advanced care to the tri-state area. The practice is committed to enhancing the lives of every patient by providing the best quality eye care with an excellent team of providers and support staff who all share a united focus for the patients’ needs and well-being every day.