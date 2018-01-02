West Virginia Executive Welcomes New Graphic Designer

West Virginia Executive (WVE) magazine, the Mountain State’s premier statewide business publication, is proud to welcome Melanie Boyd as its new graphic designer.

A native of Shrewsbury, WV, Boyd holds a bachelor’s degree in graphic design from Marietta College and previously worked as the designer for the West Virginia Education Association.

“I am excited to join the Executive Ink team and work in the magazine’s fast-paced environment,” she says.

In her spare time, Boyd enjoys cross-stitching, jigsaw puzzles and CrossFit at Firebreather Fitness. She resides in Scott Depot, WV. Boyd can be reached at mjb@wvexecutive.com.