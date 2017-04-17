West Virginia Executive is Seeking a Marketing and Advertising Associate

Are you looking for a new adventure? Do you love West Virginia and want to be part of a company focused on moving the Mountain State forward? West Virginia Executive magazine is looking for a marketing and advertising associate who is self-motivated and loves meeting people and traveling West Virginia. Sales experience is helpful but not required. If interested, please send your cover letter, resume, and three references to info@wvexecutive.com.