West Virginia Executive is Seeking a Marketing and Advertising Associate

April 17, 2017

Are you looking for a new adventure? Do you love West Virginia and want to be part of a company focused on moving the Mountain State forward? West Virginia Executive magazine is looking for a marketing and advertising associate who is self-motivated and loves meeting people and traveling West Virginia. Sales experience is helpful but not required. If interested, please send your cover letter, resume, and three references to info@wvexecutive.com.

