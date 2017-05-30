West Virginia Division of Energy to Host Energy Efficiency Conference June 13

The West Virginia Division of Energy will host the Economic Development through Energy Efficiency Conference from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m., Tuesday, June 13, at the Embassy Suites by Hilton in Charleston, West Virginia. The conference is free and open the public with registration.

Attendees will have the opportunity to hear from many energy efficiency experts, including providers of industrial energy audits, architectural firms, energy service companies, building code specialists and policy advocates, as well the efficiency program managers for Appalachian Power and FirstEnergy, according to Christine Risch, director of resource and energy economics for the Marshall University Research Corporation and its Center for Business and Economic Research.

“Representatives of West Virginia-based manufacturers that have implemented energy-saving measures in their operations will be discussing how those savings have improved their bottom line,” Risch said. “State agencies, including schools and agencies that deliver efficiency services to low-income households, will also be sharing information.”

Risch noted the importance of investments in energy efficiency, which allow households and businesses to do more with less, and how cost savings can be quite significant.

“This event will illustrate how efficiency can improve economic outcomes for residential, commercial and industrial energy consumers and contribute to economic development,” Risch said.

Participating organizations include Appalachian Power, Appalachian Regional Consortium for Energy Efficiency, ASHRAE (American Society of Heating, Refrigerating and Air-Conditioning Engineers), Berkeley County Schools, Bimbo Bakeries, Energy Efficient WV, FirstEnergy, National Energy Education Development Project, Simonton Windows, U.S. Green Building Council West Virginia, West Virginia Division of Energy, West Virginia Office of Economic Opportunity, the West Virginia University Industrial Assessment Center and ZMM Architects.

Lunch will be provided free of charge with considerations made for special dietary restrictions. Information-sharing tables are available for interested organizations.

Check out the full schedule of events and guest speakers. Registration is required to attend the event and the deadline to register is June 6. Contact karen.r.lasure@wv.gov or christine.risch@marshall.edu with any questions about the event.