West Virginia Claims Top Spot in Blue Ridge Outdoors Readers’ Choice Awards

Wild, Wonderful West Virginia has been recognized as the “Best State for Outdoor Adventure” in Blue Ridge Outdoors Magazine’s 2017 “Best of the Blue Ridge” readers’ choice awards.

“It’s exciting to see Wild, Wonderful West Virginia recognized for its world-class outdoor recreation,” Commissioner of Tourism Amy Shuler Goodwin said. “Whether you’re coming here to ski, bike, climb or paddle, you’ll discover more than an abundance of opportunities for outdoor adventure. You’ll find great local food, excellent nightlife and true southern hospitality.”

More than 85,000 readers voted in the poll, choosing The Mountain State for the top spot in the Blue Ridge region, which includes nine states and the D.C. metro area.

“West Virginia encompasses all that is great about the Blue Ridge! It’s a triple threat – great outdoor recreation, amazing beer and festivals, and friendly folks – all things that our readers are looking for when mapping out their adventures,” said Katie Hartwell, marketing director for Blue Ridge Outdoors. “Our readers want to know where to go for hiking, biking, rafting, climbing, skiing and all things outdoors – and for 20 years we have been sending them to West Virginia.”

In addition to “Best State for Outdoor Adventure,” West Virginia destinations and industry partners collected awards in several other categories:

Best Ski Run; Best Terrain Park; and Best Overall Ski Resort: Snowshoe Mountain Resort

Rowdiest Outdoor Event: Gauley Fest

Best Bike Mechanic: Andy Forron at New River Bikes

Honorable mentions:

Paddling River: Gauley River, aka the “Beast of the East”

Climbing Crag: New River Gorge

SUP (stand-up paddleboard) Destination: Summersville Lake, the “Little Bahamas”

Wilderness: Dolly Sods in the Monongahela National Forest

Raft Guide Company: ACE Adventure Resort and Adventures on the Gorge

Poll results can be found in the January 2017 issue of Blue Ridge Outdoors magazine.