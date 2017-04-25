West Virginia Businesses Invited to Doing Business in Romania Export Seminar

West Virginia businesses can learn about the export market potential in Southeastern Europe in the seminar “Doing Business in Romania.” The session, presented by the U.S. Commercial Service, will take place 11 a.m. – 1 p.m., on Friday, May 5, at the Berkeley County Economic Development Office, Suite 201, 300 Foxcroft Avenue, in Martinsburg.

Business representatives attend at no charge but are asked to register by May 1 so materials and refreshments can be provided. To register, contact Diego.Gattesco@trade.gov or call 304-243-5493.

Seminar attendees will also hear about the Trade Winds mission to Romania, planned for Oct. 16-24, 2017. The Trade Winds journey will be led by the U.S. Commercial Service of the U.S. Department of Commerce, in cooperation with the West Virginia Development Office International Division. Companies from several states, including West Virginia, will have the opportunity to sign up for the Trade Winds event. In previous Trade Wind missions, West Virginia companies traveled to destinations in Singapore, Latin America and Asia. They heard from experts in local market conditions in the target region, talked to potential business partners and met face-to-face with international executives who are prospective buyers for the companies’ goods and services.

The May 5 seminar will be led by Greg O’Connor, U.S. Department of Commerce Regional Senior Commercial Officer for Southeast Europe, based in Bucharest, Romania. His topics will include the best prospects for exporting, opportunities for West Virginia businesses to increase sales, and tips for doing business in the region. O’Connor holds a master’s degree in Foreign Service from Georgetown University. He has served in various management positions with the International Trade Administration. Since joining the U.S. Commercial Service, he has held posts in the Czech Republic, South Korea and Romania.

Romania offers sizable domestic potential and a comparatively low-cost gateway to access the European Union market. The country is strategically located, with ports and overland trade routes to established markets. It has a well-educated workforce, a stable business climate and growing economy.

The U.S. Commercial Service identifies top prospects for U.S. sales into the region such as agricultural machinery and equipment; infrastructure development; environmental technologies; health care and medical equipment; and information technology and cybersecurity.

The presentation “Doing Business in Romania” is being brought to West Virginia with the support of the Berkeley County Economic Development Office, the West Virginia Development Office, West Virginia Export Council and the Eastern Panhandle Office of Congressman Alex Mooney.

The Development Office helps small-to medium-size West Virginia businesses start or expand their export capabilities. The agency provides export counseling; organizes participation in trade shows and missions; and connects exporters with freight forwarders, translators and other essential service providers.

Details on the Southeastern Europe Trade Winds mission and other export destinations are available on worldtradewv.com. For information about export services and opportunities available from the West Virginia Development Office International Division, visit westvirginia.gov and click on “Global Engagement/Exporting Assistance.”