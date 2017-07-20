West Virginia Business Hall of Fame Partners with West Virginia Chamber to Present Annual Business Summit Kickoff Event

The West Virginia Business Hall of Fame induction ceremonies will kick off the West Virginia Business Summit at The Greenbrier. The Hall of Fame event will be held on the evening of August 29 at the world-renowned resort, with the 2017 business summit commencing the following day.

“We are so pleased to partner with the West Virginia Business Hall of Fame to present this prestigious event,” said Stephen G. Roberts, president of the West Virginia Chamber, host of the West Virginia Business Summit and Annual Meeting. “For nearly two decades, the Hall of Fame has recognized and honored individuals with a strong West Virginia connection who have made significant contributions to business. This event will be an exciting start to the Business Summit this and every year.”

Since its inception in 2001, 62 individuals have been inducted into the West Virginia Business Hall of Fame from a variety of business sectors and from various parts of the country and world. The West Virginia University College of Business and Economics, which hosts the Hall of Fame, announced at the 2016 West Virginia Business Summit that the time and venue for the event would change in 2017.

“This is an outstanding event and we are excited about the changes to the Hall of Fame this year,” said W. Marston “Marty” Becker, chairman of the Hall of Fame Committee. “While this event has been around for several years, the new venue and timing of the Hall of Fame better allow for participation by the state’s business leaders and policymakers. And it is the perfect kind of kickoff event for the West Virginia Business Summit each year.”

Roberts said the business summit attracted a record number of attendees last year, with more than 900 registered for the event.

Javier Reyes, Milan Puskar Dean of the WVU College of Business and Economics, said that the partnership with the chamber sets the stage for an event designed to celebrate individuals who are connected to business success in West Virginia.

“The individuals who have been honored, and will be honored each year, in the West Virginia Business Hall of Fame are a very special group of people,” said Reyes. “They have vastly improved the business landscape and brought a unique sense of spirit to our beloved West Virginia, and I can’t think of a better time to celebrate those successes than at the West Virginia Business Summit.”

For complete information about the Hall of Fame, visit http://business.wvu.edu/wv-business-hall-of-fame. For further information on the WVU College of Business and Economics, follow B&E on Twitter at @wvucobe or visit business.wvu.edu.