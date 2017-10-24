West Virginia Business Coach Offers Services for Success

In just over a year and a half, West Virginia Small Business Development Center (SBDC) Business Coach Lindsey Teets has helped approximately 80 businesses obtain access to more than $3 million dollars in capital, provided over 1,000 hours of coaching to clients in various industries and aided those businesses to hire and/or retain 50 employees.

Operating from the Eastern West Virginia Community and Technical College (EWVCTC) SBDC Outreach Office in Moorefield, Teets works with businesses across nine counties in West Virginia and serves clients in three states. At EWVCTC, Teets helps businesses get started, obtain funding and trains his clients in management strategies to maintain a well-oiled work force. Providing one-on-one coaching at no charge, Teets aides clients in writing a business and marketing plan, gaining access to capital, guiding companies through the process of moving a product to market and working with management to identify and solve problems.

Additionally, Teets educates state and local FFA members and speaks to high school and college students, encouraging them to start their own businesses.

A native of Eglon in Preston County, Teets is a graduate of Tucker County High School and obtained a Technical Degree in Aviation Electronics from Pittsburgh Institute of Aeronautics, Bachelors of Economics from Armstrong University in Savannah, Georgia and Master’s in Integrated Marketing Communications from West Virginia University.

Prior to joining WVSBDC in January 2016, Teets spent nearly 12 years working in aviation for Gulfstream Aerospace Corporation in Savannah where he learned to repair avionics and electro mechanical systems on all Gulfstream aircraft models, wrote aircraft outfitting contracts, helped redesign the next generation of private and corporate business jets and managed the interior configurations of four production model aircraft and four models of aircraft still in research and development.

When not coaching other businesses to success, Teets operates a ewe sheep farm with his father. The farm, which tends to over 200 ewes, will add a second location in 2018 and plans to double its capacity over the next three years.

Teets and his wife, Rebecca, have four boys age 6 and under and will be adding a fifth mid-November 2017.