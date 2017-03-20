West Virginia Banker Continues as Past Chairman

William A. Loving Jr., president and CEO of Pendleton Community Bank in Franklin, W.Va., will continue to serve as past chairman of the board of directors for the Independent Community Bankers of America® (ICBA) for 2017-18. Loving is also chairman of ICBA Consolidated Holdings. His new term as past chairman begins at the conclusion of the ICBA Community Banking LIVE® national convention on March 19.

“Community banks serve the needs of their customers and communities and make their towns and cities a better place to live. By lending locally, they not only make their community stronger, they also make America’s economy more resilient,” Loving said. “It is a privilege and an honor to represent the community banking industry, and I look forward to advancing our agenda with policymakers over the next year.”

Loving has served ICBA and the community banking industry for many years and is a member of the Executive Committee and board of directors. He also is a member of the Policy Development, Nominating and Bank Education committees. He was ICBA chairman for 2014-15. He has also served on the Bylaws, Lending, Operations and Payments, Congressional Affairs, and ICBPAC committees and chaired the Federal Delegate Board and the Nominating and Regulation Review committees.

Loving is a past president of the Community Bankers of West Virginia, where he currently serves as a board member and a member of the Legislative Committee.

He has testified before Congress and the Securities and Exchange Commission’s Advisory Committee on Smaller Public Companies on many community banking issues. He participated in the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp.’s (FDIC) Future of Community Banking Conference and has also represented ICBA at the Federal Reserve’s public meeting on the Home Mortgage Disclosure Act, the FDIC’s roundtable on deposit insurance and the 24th Seminar on International Finance in Tokyo, Japan. Loving currently serves as a Class A director for the Federal Reserve Bank of Richmond’s Community Depository Institutions Advisory Council.

“We are fortunate to have Bill serve as ICBA’s past chairman,” said ICBA Incoming Chairman R. Scott Heitkamp, president and CEO of ValueBank Texas of Corpus Christi, Texas. “Bill’s dedication, commitment and passion for our industry are unparalleled. He has served his bank and community well, and his effective leadership is very much appreciated by ICBA and the nation’s community banks.”

