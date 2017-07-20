West Virginia Autism Training Center Program Receives Award

The West Virginia Autism Training Center’s College Program for Students with Autism Spectrum Disorder has been named the winner of the Audrey I. Horne Memorial Award.

The on-campus program that supports university students diagnosed with Autism Spectrum Disorders (ASD) was formed at Marshall University in 2002 and will be replicated at Concord University beginning with the Fall 2017 semester in August.

The Audrey I. Horne Memorial Award is presented annually by the Autism Society of America (ASA). This year’s award was presented during the ASA National Conference held in Milwaukee, Wis. July 12-15. The award is given to an individual or organization that has made an enduring contribution to improving adult services and the quality of life for those diagnosed with ASD.

“Concord University would like to congratulate the West Virginia Autism Training Center (WV ATC) for receiving the Audrey I. Horne Memorial Award. We are proud to work with the WV ATC in providing support for matriculated students diagnosed with Autism Spectrum Disorders. Concord University believes in providing the best possible college experience for all its students,” stated Dr. Cheryl Barnes, Associate Provost.

For additional information about the College Program for Students with Autism Spectrum Disorder at Concord University contact Dr. Rebecca Hansen or Jackie Clark at the West Virginia Autism Training Center at 304-696-2332 or visit www.marshall.edu/collegeprogram.