West Liberty University Master of Science/Master of Arts in Biology Approved by the Higher Learning Commission

West Liberty University has received approval from the Higher Learning Commission for two new science degrees, the Master of Arts in Biology and the Master of Science in Biology. Student applications are now being accepted for the fall 2017 launch of the programs.

“We are pleased to offer these new master degrees to our region and the state of West Virginia. Currently, no small college in the state offers the master’s of biology, so we are excited to be the first and we encourage undergraduates to take a look at the opportunities that these degrees offer,” said Dr. Stephen Greiner, WLU president, as he announced the news at an 11 am press conference held today in Shaw Hall.

The MS in biology often leads to jobs such as research technicians for the pharmaceutical industry or academic labs, environmental consulting work, or entry into doctoral programs, while the MA in biology prepares students for professional schools such as dental or medical school.

There also is a 3 + 2 MS in biology option that is the first graduate biology program in the state to offer an accelerated pathway to completion. This option is for admitted freshman undergraduates, however.

“There are a number of reasons that I believe these are important degrees for West Liberty University, one is simply to increase scholarly activities in the sciences in the Mountain State. The other is that these graduate degrees will certainly help our residents find careers in their field,” said Dr. Joseph Horzempa, associate professor of biology and program director for the new degrees.

“I’ve been thinking about starting a master’s program, since back in 2011 when I first joined WLU,” he added. Horzempa completed his postdoctoral fellowship at the University of Pittsburgh School of Medicine in 2011 and maintains an active lab at WLU that performs pathogenesis research.

“The formal process to have this new and needed program available for students began over two years ago and I am grateful to Dr. Horzempa and the other professors and staff who worked diligently to see that the review and approval process was a success,” said Dr. Robert Kreisberg, dean of the College of Sciences.

Undergrads in biology or related fields may apply now and general admission requirements include:

A completed discipline-specific bachelor’s degree from an accredited four-year institution of higher education with an overall GPA of at least 2.6

An undergraduate science minimum GPA of 2.8

Undergraduate degrees should be in biology, ecology, chemistry, or a related field. Consideration will be given to students receiving a bachelor’s degree in an unrelated area as long as 18 biology or ecology course credits were completed with a minimum GPA of 3.0

Graduate Record Examination (GRE) combined score (verbal and quantitative reasoning) of 300 on the GRE with a score of at least 3.5 on the analytical writing portion. The Biology Subject Test GRE is not required. GRE must be taken within two years prior to successful program application

Three letters of recommendation

Upon approval by the faculty, provisional admission may be granted to candidates who do not meet the minimum requirements. Graduate assistantships also are available to qualified candidates and will cover tuition expenses.

For more information on the MA/MS in biology, please visit westliberty.edu/mamsbiology or contact Horzempa at 304.336.8284 or joseph.horzempa@westliberty.edu.