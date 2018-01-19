Wesleyan to Offer Online MBA Healthcare Administration Certificate and Concentration

The Master of Business Administration program at West Virginia Wesleyan College offers an online concentration in Healthcare Administration. For those who need continuing education or professional development but do not want to pursue another degree, a 15 credit hour certificate in Healthcare Administration is also available.

In order to meet the needs of potential healthcare administrators across the state and beyond, all courses for the certificate are offered online, allowing for flexibility. Program curriculum focuses on the functional areas of business vital for successful administrators, with topics including ethics, human resource management, finance and leadership. Courses are taught by qualified faculty with healthcare administration experience, enabling students to benefit from a wealth of theoretical and practical knowledge. Additionally, the certificate program is designed to provide an individual from any academic background with the knowledge necessary to become a successful administrator.

Program admission is rolling and more information about the certificate program and MBA with a concentration in Healthcare Administration can be found at https://www.wvwc.edu/academics/graduate-programs/master-of-business-administration/ or by contacting MBA Director Kelly Sharp at sharp.k@wvwc.edu.