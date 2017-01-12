The Wellness Center at Berkeley Medical Center, Local Physician Offers Running Clinics, Training Program

Have you always wanted to run? Are you new to running? An avid runner who wants to improve performance? Prevent injury? Dr. Mark Cucuzzella will be conducting monthly Running Clinics at The Wellness Center at WVU Medicine Berkeley Medical Center.

Cucuzzella, nationally ranked distance runner, local physician and founder and organizer of Freedom’s Run and the Harpers Ferry Half Marathon, will be conducting running clinics to promote proper form, injury prevention and improve performance. The clinics are geared to runners of all levels. The next clinic will be Friday, January 27 from 5 – 6pm.

Clinics will be held in the Aerobics Room in The Wellness Center on the campus of Berkeley Medical Center. The program is FREE and open to all. Pre-registration is required. To register call 304-264-1287, ext. 31814 or email ddejarnett@wvumedicine.org.

For information on group runs and ongoing clinics please visit the Freedom’s Run Headquarters Website at Two Rivers Treads www.tworiverstreads.com . Link on the sections on “clinics” and “group runs.”