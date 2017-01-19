Waterfront Place Hotel, Soon-To-Be Morgantown Marriott at Waterfront Place, Hosts Rough N’ Rowdy Brawl®

Waterfront Place Hotel, Morgantown’s premier hotel and event center, and soon-to-be Morgantown Marriott at Waterfront Place, welcomes guests and fans to Rough N’ Rowdy Brawl® at the Morgantown Event Center from Friday, January 20th through Saturday, January 21st, at 7:30 pm both nights. General Admission tickets begin at $20, with ringside reserved seating from $30 to $40, and children 12 and under $10. This will be the first annual Rough N’ Rowdy Brawl® with street fighters, boxers, brawlers, and more, competing for prize monies up to $10,000. Each night will also feature Ring Girl Bikini contests.

For more information, please visit www.boxingcontest.com.

Located along the Monongahela River in Morgantown, WV, Waterfront Place Hotel offers guests a beautiful, full-service experience throughout their stay. With 207 new guestrooms and plentiful amenities, the hotel is perfect for both business and leisure travelers. Guests may enjoy free high-speed Internet, an indoor pool, state-of-the-art fitness center, on-site dining and more.

With over 50,000 square feet of meeting and event space, Waterfront Place Hotel is perfect for conferences, meetings, weddings, and special occasions. Conveniently located five minutes from downtown Morgantown, Waterfront Place is a mile from West Virginia University and within easy driving distance to local golf courses, wineries, and more.

For more information and to make a reservation, please visit http://www.waterfrontplacehotel.com or call (304) 296-1700. Waterfront Place Hotel is proudly managed by Stonebridge Companies in Denver, Colo.

Founded in 1991 by Navin C. Dimond, Stonebridge Companies is a privately owned, innovative hotel owner, operator and developer headquartered near Denver. Its diverse listing of properties include select-service, extended-stay, mid-scale and full-service hotels in markets throughout the U.S. For more information, visit http://www.sbcos.com.