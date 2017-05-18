Waterfront Place Hotel Reopens as Morgantown Marriott at Waterfront Place

Waterfront Place Hotel officially transitioned to Morgantown Marriott at Waterfront Place at Two Waterfront Place in Morgantown, W. Va on Wednesday, May 17th, 2017.

The newly renovated Morgantown Marriott is conveniently located one mile from West Virginia University and offers an airport shuttle, full-service spa, fitness center, pool, and a full-service Starbucks®, open from 6 am to 6 pm daily. The hotel has 207 guest rooms, consisting of double-queen, king and suites, with both river and city views available.

To ensure a comfortable stay for travelers, all rooms are equipped with complimentary high speed Internet, a desk, a mini refrigerator, a 55” television, and a coffee maker for early risers. Located within the hotel, Morgantown Marriott is home to the Morgantown Event Center, with 18 meeting rooms with more than 50,000 square feet of meeting and event space, perfect for business, weddings, parties and more.

Guests and locals are invited to dine at Bourbon Prime, a new bourbon-inspired, full-service restaurant located at the hotel. Executive Chef Jeremy Bosley has created a “wild and wonderful” West Virginia experience by consistently offering a menu of locally sourced items, including prime cuts of beef, inventive artisanal cocktails, and fine craft beers. Bourbon Prime is open for breakfast, lunch and dinner.

Founded in 1991 by Navin C. Dimond, Stonebridge Companies is a privately owned, innovative hotel owner, operator and developer headquartered near Denver, Colorado. Its diverse portfolio of properties includes select-service, extended-stay, mid-scale and full-service hotels in markets throughout the U.S. For detailed information, visit http://www.sbcos.com.