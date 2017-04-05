Warner Working with Clerks to Increase Voter Registration Before Municipal Elections

West Virginia Secretary of State Mac Warner is encouraging citizens to register to vote prior to municipal elections being held throughout the state.

In West Virginia, 131 of 232 cities and towns will be hosting municipal elections in 2017. Any person wanting to vote in any of those elections must be a resident of that city or town, and be registered to vote with their county clerk. Citizens are eligible to register to vote now and up to two weeks prior to the election date.

“But we’re encouraging citizens to register now. Don’t wait until the last minute,” Warner said. “We’d like to continue the momentum from the 2016 election cycle, and see increased participation in municipal elections throughout West Virginia,” he added. “Remember, ‘All politics are local!’”

Secretary Warner also encouraged citizens to use this time to update their current voter registration if they’ve moved or changed their name.

To register to vote or to update their current registration, citizens can visit or call their local County Clerk’s office. To verify immediately that your current registration is correct, go to this link.

Finally, Secretary Warner would like to remind citizens who are 18 years old prior to the election date that they may also register online.

“Though we are in the process of updating our website and making it more user friendly, online registration remains available. Online voter registration is a very popular option, and is a convenient tool for our citizens,” Warner said.

The Elections Division of the Secretary of State’s Office and the seven-member Field Service Team have been working with county clerks throughout West Virginia. In just the last few weeks, they’ve registered more than 650 citizens to vote in the last 30 days alone.