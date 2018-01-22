Warner Law Offices Names Lynnette Simon Marshall Partner

Warner Law Offices is pleased to announce Lynnette Simon Marshall has been named its newest partner effective January 1, 2018.

“I couldn’t be happier to have her as partner,” Bobby Warner, founder of Warner Law Offices said. “We’ve long been partners in handling cases, and this enhances our business relationship, but more importantly our continued ability to best serve our clients.”

A partnership with Warner Law Offices is the result of hard work and exemplary client service and relations. Marshall has proven herself to be deserving of a partnership as she has always demonstrated incredible business ingenuity as well as exhibiting commitment and determination to achieving the best possible results for the firm’s clients. The promotion strengthens the firm’s practice areas: product and pharmaceutical liability, adding further depth to the firm’s offering. Marshall’s mass tort experience is complimented with a well-rounded litigation practice.

Marshall is a 1999 graduate of West Virginia University College of Law. Before joining Warner Law Offices in 2011, she had an active civil defense litigation practice. Additionally, she is a member of both the American Association for Justice and West Virginia Association for Justice and serves on the Board of Governors for the West Virginia Association for Justice. Moreover, Marshall is admitted to practice law in the courts in West Virginia and Ohio and will soon be sworn in to practice in Colorado and she is admitted to the Supreme Court of the United States.

She is active in the trial lawyer community, both locally and on a national level. Recognized as a top 100 trial lawyer and a top 25 mass tort trial lawyer, she continues to provide top rated service to our clients. At Warner Law Offices, helping people is what we do and whether it is hundreds of people injured by defective or dangerous products or one person injured by someone else’s negligence, Marshall helps people.

She also enjoys cooking and spending time with her husband, David and daughter, Michele.