Warner Law Offices Attorneys Selected by Annual Super Lawyers List

Bobby Warner, Lynnette Simon Marshall and Boyd Warner have been named to the 2018 West Virginia Super Lawyers list, with attorney Andrew Byrd earning the publication’s esteemed Rising Star recognition.

Only five percent of the lawyers in any state are selected as Super Lawyers, through polling, peer assessment and a research process that evaluates each candidate based on 12 indicators of peer recognition and professional achievement. Rising Stars are evaluated by the same process, although candidates must be either 40 years old or younger or in practice for 10 years or less.

Warner, recognized as a Super Lawyer for the tenth consecutive year, handles a variety of personal injury litigation throughout West Virginia and Colorado. As lead trial lawyer, Warner has obtained many seven and eight million dollar results for his clients. He was recently named as to the National Trial Lawyers Top 100 list and he has been selected as a Member of the Nation’s Top One Percent.

In addition to practicing law, Warner and Warner Law Offices promote service to the community through the firm’s booster seat program and Warner Gives Back. Warner is the founder of Beyond The Backyard, a charitable youth foundation that promotes outdoors sports and activities, such as hunting, fishing and camping. Warner, an avid hunter and outdoorsman, founded the organization in 2008, and since it has grown to more than 16,000 members across 26 states.

Marshall, named as a Super Lawyer for the second year, practices in the areas of product liability, defective drugs, premises liability and workplace injuries. She was recently named to the Top 100 Trail Lawyers by the National Trial Lawyers Association and one of NAOPIA’s Top 10 Personal Injury Attorneys in West Virginia. Marshall was also elected to the Board of Governors for the West Virginia Association for Justice, an organization dedicated to upholding and defending the Constitution of the United States and West Virginia.

Boyd Warner has focused his practice on personal injury, insurance, liabilities, oil and gas and other civil suits. He is a member of the American Bar Association, West Virginia State Bar Association, Harrison County Bar Association, Defense Trial Counsel of West Virginia and the Defense Research Institute. Boyd has been inducted into the American College of Trial Lawyers, which is by invitation only, and just one percent of trial lawyers in the state may be inducted.

Byrd, named a Rising Star for the sixth consecutive year, focuses his practice on personal injury, product liability, medical malpractice and workplace injuries. In addition to practicing law, he is a member of West Virginia’s House of Delegates. Byrd was given the 10 Best Client Satisfaction Rating for the third year in a row.