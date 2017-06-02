Ward named Chief Operating Officer for Marshall Health

Nathan Ward has been named chief operating officer for Marshall Health, the faculty practice plan of the Marshall University Joan C. Edwards School of Medicine.

Ward has served as department administrator for pediatrics at Marshall Health since 2014, overseeing the department’s daily business operations. Prior to joining Marshall Health, he served as an associate attorney with Jenkins Fenstermaker, PLLC, in Huntington where he practiced commercial and corporate litigation.

Ward graduated with a Bachelor’s of Business Administration from Marshall University and earned his Juris Doctor from the University of Toledo.

In his role as chief operating officer, Ward will be responsible for the day-to-day operations in running a group practice of more than 250 faculty physicians and about 700 employees, including all facilities, clinic operations, human resources, purchasing and related operational functions.

“Nathan is a tremendous addition to our executive team,” said Beth L. Hammers, executive director of Marshall Health. “His work as an attorney as well as his experience in health care management, especially within the Marshall Health organization, will be an incredible asset as we work to further the mission of Marshall Health and the Joan C. Edwards School of Medicine.”

Ward is a member of the West Virginia Bar Association, American Bar Association and the Medical Group Management Association. He serves as a current board member for Children’s PLACE, Inc., and has previously served on the board of directors for Goodwill Industries of KYOWVA Area Inc.