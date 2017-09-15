Volunteers Needed for American Cancer Society Relay for Life of Monongalia County

The American Cancer Society Relay For Life® is seeking volunteers in Monongalia County – walkers, cancer survivors, caregivers, community leaders, anyone wanting to make a difference – to become members of the planning committee, the Event Leadership Team, to organize and recruit fundraising teams, garner community support, coordinate logistics, seek refreshments and prizes, plan entertainment, and lend a hand to ensure the success of the 2018 event.

The Relay For Life of Monongalia County is slated to be held overnight as individuals and teams camp out at Westwood Middle School on June 8, 2018 beginning at 7:00 p.m. with the goal of keeping at least one team member walking on the track at all times throughout the evening. Teams do most of their fundraising prior to the event, but some teams also hold creative fundraisers at their campsites during Relay. Relay brings together friends, families, businesses, medical providers, schools, faith-based groups…people from all walks of life – all aimed at celebrating the lives of those who have had cancer, remembering those lost, and fighting back against the disease.

“Relay For Life is all about our community uniting with the American Cancer Society and supporting its efforts to create a world with less cancer and more birthdays,” said Kelly Mascola, Event Lead. “Volunteers and participants who are willing to give their time and energy to this event are letting our community know that they will not be deterred in this battle against cancer.” Mascola went on to say how important it is to begin the Relay season strong with a solid base of volunteers to ensure a successful event.

If you would like to join the Relay For Life of Monongalia County as a volunteer, please contact the American Cancer Society staff partner, Tish Brown at (304) 223-4055 or via e-mail at Tish.Brown@cancer.org. You can register to participate in the June 8th event or make a donation online at relayforlife.org/monwv.