Volunteer, Engage, Impact

By Jacob Hayhurst

In 1994, Dr. Ruthellen Phillips and Dr. Belle Zars designed a program to address three clearly identified needs of children: summer learning opportunities, adequate nutrition during summer months and safe and secure environments.

The pair of doctors, who were working for the West Virginia University Extension Service, broke ground by piloting a six-week summer reading and nutrition program in two West Virginia counties with 13 college student mentors and 85 children.

Today, Energy Express is located in 40 counties with more than 80 sites and approximately 3,000 children enrolled in the program. During the summer months, these children are provided with research-based literacy activities and two nutritious meals.

“I learned that this was the only place some of the children get attention and, more importantly, get a good meal,” says Lisa Jones, a former mentor at Energy Express’ Riverside site in Mingo County. “I know we all see it on television from time to time, but it is a lot different when it hits closer to home.”

The program selects 500 college students to serve as AmeriCorps members in positions of mentoring to work with the child participants and manage volunteers. Many of these volunteers are former participants with Energy Express who come back not only to make a difference in the community but to also take advantage of the free meal program for anyone 18 and younger.

“I have five children attending, and they have loved it from the first day,” says Harrison County native Kim Maditz. “I have seen the difference at home as they have started reading books for enjoyment instead of playing video games. It is almost unbelievable.”

Every summer, the college students receive a Segal Education Award and a living allowance equaling $1.5 million collectively.

“A lot of the time we focus on the work we are doing with children and forget what an impact the program has on the AmeriCorps members” says John Lyonett, the director of Energy Express. “The program really does help stimulate the economy of the counties we are involved with.”

Energy Express is in the process of finding site supervisors and new AmeriCorps members for the upcoming summer. For more information, visit energyexpress.ext.wvu.edu or call (304) 293-3855.

About the Author

Jacob Hayhurst, the curriculum and outreach coordinator of Energy Express, is a Harrison County native with a passion for improving the lives of West Virginia’s youth. He earned a bachelor’s degree in child development and family studies and a master’s degree in school counseling from West Virginia University. Hayhurst’s experience working with children and adolescents developed his commitment and advocacy for overall health and wellness.