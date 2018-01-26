Veteran Pharmacy Educator Named Dean of Marshall University School of Pharmacy

Gayle A. Brazeau, Ph.D., a longtime pharmacy educator and former dean at the University of New England (UNE) College of Pharmacy in Portland, Maine, has been named dean of the Marshall University School of Pharmacy, effective May 12.

Brazeau becomes the school’s second dean following inaugural dean Kevin Yingling, R.Ph., M.D., who stepped down from the position last year, but maintains his clinical practice with the school of medicine.

“We are thrilled to welcome Dr. Brazeau to the Marshall University family, “said Gayle Ormiston, Ph.D., university provost and senior vice president for academic affairs. “Her expertise in pharmacy education, from administration to teaching to mentoring students, is outstanding. She will help us build on our success and move our school of pharmacy forward.”

Brazeau is currently a professor in the department of pharmaceutical sciences at UNE. Prior to joining the faculty in Maine, she was an associate dean for academic affairs at the University at Buffalo’s School of Pharmacy and Pharmaceutical Sciences in Buffalo, New York, and an assistant dean for curricular affairs and accreditation at the University of Florida College of Pharmacy in Gainesville, Florida. She began her professional career at the University of Houston in Houston, Texas, as an assistant professor.

“I am so honored and humbled to be joining the Marshall family with the exciting opportunity to work and serve with the dedicated and talented students, faculty and staff in the school of pharmacy and in the university,” Brazeau said. “Deans Yingling and Gallagher have provided a strong foundation for the success of the school. I am committed to working collaboratively with faculty, staff, students, alumni and friends to build on the strong foundations to further facilitate the growth and continued success of the school, university and our community and as we work towards the university goal of changing lives and inspiring extraordinary futures.”

After finishing both her undergraduate and graduate degrees in pharmacy at the University of Toledo, Brazeau completed a doctoral degree in pharmaceutics at the University at Buffalo in New York in 1989.

Over her nearly 30-year career, Brazeau has received more than two dozen academic and professional awards including the 2017 Educator Award from the Maine Pharmacy Association, the 2009 State University of New York Chancellor’s Award for Excellence in Faculty Service, the 2008 University of Buffalo Faculty Senate Outstanding Service Ward, among many others.

In addition to her busy teaching and administrative schedule, Brazeau serves as editor for the prestigious American Journal of Pharmaceutical Education and sits on the editorial board for scientific journals. She has written extensively, publishing more than 100 peer-reviewed papers, editorials, books and book chapters. Beyond that, Brazeau has presented at more than 160 local, national and international conferences and symposiums. She has been very active in scientific, clinical and educational professional organizations through service on committees and as an elected officer. Brazeau also has served as a faculty advisor for various pharmacy student organizations throughout her academic career.

Her husband of 38 years, Daniel Brazeau, Ph.D., is a faculty member in biomedical sciences and the department of pharmaceutical sciences at UNE. He is currently chair-elect of the Council of Faculties for the American Association of Colleges of Pharmacy. They have collaborated in the area of pharmacogenomics/pharmacogenetics. Rounding out their family are their two Labrador Retrievers, Morgan and Mendel.

Provost Ormiston said that current interim dean Brian Gallagher will continue in his position until Brazeau arrives this spring and then return to his faculty position teaching at the school of pharmacy and school of medicine, as well as his government affairs post with Marshall.

“Brian has done a superb job leading the school during this interim time,” Ormiston said. “Coming from the clinical side of Marshall Health, he provided cohesive, seamless leadership for the school over the past year. We are indebted to him for his service.”