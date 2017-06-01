Upshur County Development Authority Launches New Website

The Upshur County Development Authority has launched a new website for businesses looking to start, expand or relocate in Upshur County, West Virginia.

“From labor force to location, we want everyone to know why they should choose Upshur County, and we believe this new tool will help us achieve that goal,” says Director Rob Hinton.

A few special features include:

Read news, resources and other important information about doing business in Upshur County on the site’s new Blog. Recent posts include West Virginia broadband news, and grant updates.

Properties offers access to lots for sale in the area and includes specs and images of each location. The application also provides the ability to view all available properties on a Google Map.

Data & Demographics highlights Workforce, Talent Pool and Wage Reports from the area, including North Central West Virginia.

An online form to request a meeting, ask a question or get in touch with the Development staff.

Also featured are links to business incentives and support programs, industries and key employers in the area. “We’ve been very pleased with the design and functionality of our new site designed by LMC & Associates,” says Hinton.

For more information about the Upshur County Development Authority, visit their new website at www.upshurda.com or by calling 304-472-1757, x1.