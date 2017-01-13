University Healthcare Foundation Board Elects Officers, Welcomes New Board Directors

The WVU Medicine University Healthcare Foundation board of directors recently elected officers for 2017.

John Beatty, BCT, was elected chairman; Brian Romine, CPA with PriceRomine, was elected vice chairman; Chip Hensell of Hensell Realty was elected secretary; and Tom Jones, Jones Nationwide Insurance Agency, was elected treasurer.

Five new board members were also appointed to serve 3-year terms. Chris Amores, C.D. Linton, Liz Oates, Fred Parsons and Foster Sirbaugh have all joined the 21-member board of directors which governs the University Healthcare Foundation.

The WVU Medicine University Healthcare Foundation is a nonprofit, tax exempt organization dedicated to raising private funds to support patient care and comfort WVU Medicine University Healthcare’s Berkeley Medical Center and Jefferson Medical Center.

For more information on foundation programs or how to make a tax-deductible contribution, contact the WVU Medicine University Healthcare corporate office at 304.264.1223.