University of Charleston Students Move on to West Virginia Statewide Business Plan Finals

Thirteen University of Charleston (UC) students have been named as finalists in the West Virginia Statewide Collegiate Business Plan Competition. UC had 21 of the 30 participants in the semifinals, and now has 13 of the 18 finalists.

More than 128 University of Charleston students entered their ideas in the Competition. Entries included concepts in three categories – Hospitality & Tourism, Lifestyle & Innovation, and, Science, Technology, Engineering & Math (STEM).

UC participants come from a wide range of programs, including pharmacy, MBA, undergraduate business programs as well as students from arts & sciences and health sciences. Competitors include UC innovation scholars, Welch Colleagues, athletes, and graduate students from across the university.

Hospitality & Tourism: (3 of 6 finalists)

Veggie Crate: Kory Sanders (innovation scholar, sophomore nursing student) Dat-Shat Jamaican Spice: Vaughn Griffiths (MBA student, second time participating) Ivory Couture: Taylor Pickens (MBA student)

Lifestyle & Innovation: (5 of 6 finalists)

Advanced Athletic Analytics: Jacob Adkins (sport business major, tennis player) Hello Hydrate: Sydney Bailey, Hailey Price, Allyssa Bradford (P3 Pharmacy) Memory Bank: Leila Fleming (P3 Pharmacy) VoixRx: Kofi Amegadje (MBA Pharmacy), Rawlings Ebot Enow & Stephanie Turner (P3 Pharmacy) West Virginia Government Online: Carrissa Sellards (Welch Colleague, political science) & Joshua Higganbotham (history)

STEM (5 of 6 finalists)

Evolution Venture Empowerment: Cynthia Kascic (Health Promotions) Hemeworks Technologies: Taylor Clemmons, Jawanda Davis (P3 Pharmacy), Obie Ezekwesili (pharmacy) Insularm: Brooksanna Burke (freshman, biology, innovation scholar) Roulette: Kofi Amegadje (MBA, pharmacy) Valley Tech Engineering: Jarrod Higganbotham (MBA)

The goal of the annual West Virginia Collegiate Business Plan Competition is to provide students with the education, skills, contacts and motivation to create a viable, start-up company in West Virginia. Grand prize packages are awarded to the top team in each of three categories, and includes a $10,000 cash prize, accounting, legal and virtual or physical incubator space.

Finalists will participate in a workshop at WVU, make a final business plan, and take part in a final competition April 20, 2018.