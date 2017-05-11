University of Charleston President Dr. Edwin H. Welch Announces Retirement

After nearly three decades of leading the University of Charleston as its president, Dr. Edwin Welch has announced that he will retire, effective June 2018.

“Dr. Janet Welch and I have decided to join the Class of 2018 and graduate from the University of Charleston at the end of the next academic year,” said Dr. Welch. “It has been a pleasure to watch the growth and changes in the University over the last 28 years. We are grateful to every staff and faculty member who has made these positive changes. We appreciate every donor and friend who has provided the necessary support.”

Beginning as the University’s President in 1989, Dr. Welch is credited with reinvigorating the University of Charleston from an enrollment of 736 full-time students when he arrived, to 1,848 in the fall of 2016, a record for full-time enrolled students.

In his 28 years at UC, Dr. Welch has spearheaded a number of campaigns to develop the Charleston campus. In 1994 he secured what was, at the time, the largest gift in University history, leading to the construction of the Clay Tower Building. Most recently, Dr. Welch oversaw the design and completion of the $20.5 million Wehrle Innovation Project on campus.

“Students have inspired us, challenged us, and rewarded us,” said Dr. Welch. “Through our students the University has fulfilled its mission. We look forward to the opportunities still ahead of us between now and June of 2018. We wish only the very best for UC in all the years to come.”

The 20 construction projects during Dr. Welch’s administration, which include eight buildings and two playing fields, have helped the University grow into a premier private institution.

“Dr. Ed Welch has provided extraordinary leadership in his dedication to this institution, its students and faculty, and to the community. It has been a great blessing for us all,” said Henry Harmon, President of the UC Board of Trustees. “Ed has been responsible for rebuilding the Charleston campus, expanding the University’s curriculum, and growing its student population by nearly four-fold during his tenure. His leadership has created a growing and financially strong university at a time of great change in higher education. He has gained international recognition for innovation in education, earned the respect of all his peers, and garnered the love and respect of generations of students. We wish the very best for Ed and Janet as they retire from service to the University. We look forward to continuing to know them as friends among the Charleston community.”

