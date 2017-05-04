University of Charleston Announces New Provost

Dr. Kim Spiezio has been named as Provost at the University of Charleston. He will fill the position being vacated by Dr. Letha Zook, who will be relocating this summer after seven years at UC. Dr. Spiezo will begin his tenure on July 1, 2017.

“The search process yielded a shared understanding that Dr. Spiezio is best prepared to provide the academic leadership and vision that will most benefit the University,” said Dr. Edwin Welch, President of the University of Charleston. “Promoting innovation has been the hallmark of his educational leadership and he brings us particularly valuable knowledge about nontraditional and online learning.”

Dr. Spiezio comes to Charleston from Tennessee Wesleyan University where he served as Vice President of Academic Affairs, Executive Director of Special Projects, and Vice President of Institutional Effectiveness. He previously served as Executive Vice President and Provost at Hodges University in Naples Florida, as Adult Education Consultant at Simmons College in Boston, and Dean of Adult and Graduate Education at Cedar Crest College, Allentown, PA.

Dr. Spiezio earned his Ph. D. in political science from Binghamton University. He has held faculty positions at Binghamton University in New York, the University of Minnesota, Virginia Tech University and Cedar Crest College.

