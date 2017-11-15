United Hospital Center’s Oncology Website Wins Davey Award

BlaineTurner Advertising, a full-service marketing and public relations agency, recognizes client, WVU Medicine United Hospital Center (UHC), for winning gold in the website category of the 13th Annual Davey Awards.

The Davey Awards is judged and overseen by the Academy of Interactive and Visual Arts (AIVA), a 700+ member organization of leading professionals from various disciplines of the visual arts dedicated to embracing progress and the evolving nature of traditional and interactive media.

BlaineTurner Advertising created the UHC Oncology microsite for the WVU Medicine United Hospital Center’s Cecil B. Highland, Jr. & Barbara B. Highland Cancer Center. The desktop and mobile-friendly site includes a patient navigator system to visualize the most effective way to connect and educate the patients about the cancer center. It also features both physician and patient testimonials to share real-life experiences, and provides a first-hand look

into the center.

Using their tagline, “This is Where…,” BTA informed individuals on all adult cancers, educated them on the center’s one-of-a-kind nurse navigator program in the state, and provided easy access to sign up for cancer screenings, events, and relevant articles. With nearly 4,000 entries from across the U.S. and around the world, the Davey Awards honors the finest creative work from the best small agencies, firms, and companies worldwide.

“We’re honored to receive a gold Davey Award for the work we did for UHC’s Cancer Center,” said Ginna Royce, President and Creative Director. “These awards highlight the creative spark our team brings to healthcare.”

It is with great pleasure that BTA recognizes WVU Medicine United Hospital Center’s Cecil B. Highland, Jr. & Barbara B. Highland Cancer Center on this award-winning achievement. Visit wvcancercenter.com to review the award-winning microsite and for a full list of Davey Award winners, please visit daveyawards.com.

BTA specializes in strategic communications and brand advertising for clients’ online, print, tradeshow, marketing, promotion and broadcast needs. BTA serves a diverse group of clients with expertise in healthcare, tourism, heavy industry and non-profit sectors.