The Underground Cinema by WVIFF Announces November Films

The Underground Cinema by West Virginia International Film Festival will screen three new films in the month of November. In addition to the monthly feature film, the Underground Cinema will feature a “Movies that Matter Monday” film and a curated “Must See Cinema” film on Thursdays.

November’s Feature Film:

“Loving Vincent” – This film is the world’s first fully oil painted feature film and brings the artwork of Vincent van Gogh to life in an exploration of the complicated life and controversial death of one of the history’s most celebrated artists. Each of the film’s 65,000 frames is an oil painting on canvas, using the same technique as Van Gogh, created by a team of 115 painters. Screenings for this film are every Friday and Saturday of November at 7:30pm.

Movies that Matter Monday Film:

“Jackson”- chosen by WV FREE. Jackson is an intimate, unprecedented look at the lives of three women caught up in the complex issues surrounding abortion access. Set against the backdrop of the fight to close the last abortion clinic in Mississippi, Jackson captures the essential and hard truth of the lives at the center of the debate over reproductive healthcare in America. Screenings every Monday of November at 7:00pm.

Each month, the WVIFF Underground Cinema will work with a community organization to show an issue-oriented and compelling film relating to their mission. At the first screening of the film, the community organization will participate in a discussion with the audience.

Must See Cinema Film:

“An Angel at My Table” – curated by Caitlin Gaffin. Based on the autobiographical work of New Zealand writer Janet Frame, this production depicts the author at various stage of her life. Afflicted with mental and emotional issues, Frame grows up in an impoverished family and experiences numerous tragedies while still in her youth, including the deaths of two of her siblings. Portrayed as an adult by Kerry Fox, Frame finds acclaim for her writing while still in a mental institution, and her success helps her move on with her life. Screenings every Thursday in November at 7:00pm.

Must See Cinema brings Charleston film lovers together to talk about a movie that they have a strong connection to. The curated film will be shown on Thursdays, and the first one includes a discussion with the curator. The audience will both get to see the movie and get the added value of hearing why the curator thinks it is special during the first screening.

The Underground Cinema is a nonprofit, independent movie theater that shows foreign, local, documentary, and indie films in an intimate setting. Located in the basement of Taylor Books’ Annex Gallery, visitors can enter through Taylor Books or through the alley entrance between Capitol and Hale Street. Tickets: Student $5, Adult $9. More info and tickets at www.wviff.org.