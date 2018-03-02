Underground Cinema to Screen “Farmers of America” Documentary March 20

The West Virginia Urban Agriculture Conference will host a special screening of the film “Farmers for America” at the West Virginia International Film Festival’s (WVIFF) Underground Cinema in Charleston, Tuesday, March 20, at 7 p.m. West Virginia farmer Calvin Riggleman is featured in the documentary.

The film profiles a series of young farmers from across the nation, all of whom are stepping up to take over their family farm enterprises. Riggleman, of Hampshire County, owns and operates Bigg Riggs Farm.

The special screening will also include information about the forthcoming fifth annual urban agriculture conference, scheduled for April 12-14 at Camp Virgil Tate near Charleston. The annual event is designed to attract agriculture enthusiasts at all levels of skill, from backyard hobbyists to full-scale farm operators, who have an interest in urban farming and gardening practices.

“The application of agricultural practices on urban lots and micro-farms can be as important to the food supply and local economy as larger, more traditional farms,” said Dr. Annette Ericksen, assistant program director for agriculture and natural resources at West Virginia State University (WVSU) Extension Service and the conference’s chairperson. “This conference provides training, insights and hands-on delivery of methods and techniques to enthusiasts regardless of the size of their garden or farm – and regardless of their location: rural, urban or an apartment patio.”

Additional host agencies for the conference include Capitol Conservation District, Northeast Sustainable Agriculture Research and Education, USDA Natural Resources and Conservation Service, the West Virginia Conservation Agency, the West Virginia Department of Agriculture, the West Virginia National Guard and West Virginia University Extension Service.

Tickets for the Underground Cinema screening cost $9 and are available on the organization’s website at wviff.org/underground. Student and WVIFF member discounts are also available.

To learn more about the West Virginia Urban Agriculture Conference, and to register, visit urbanagwv.com. The Underground Cinema by WVIFF is located beneath Taylor Books at 230 Capitol St. in Charleston.