U.S. Small Business Administration WVDO Releases Training Menu

If you’re looking for a tasty treat the U.S. Small Business Administration’s West Virginia District Office is excited to release the first quarter training menu for fiscal year 2018.

Specials of the day range from Email Know-How to Cracking the Credit Code. There is full menu, located at www.sba.gov/wv, to satisfy any craving you may have. Training sessions are cost-free and range from 30 to 60 minutes. Times vary and you can register online.

October is National Cyber Security Awareness and Women’s Small Business month. If you have a desire to keep your business secure we have just the special for you, Staying Safe Online is scheduled for October 31. Maybe you’re hunger could be better met by Woman-Owned Small Business Certifications on October 12.

If you are a small business just getting off the ground and aren’t sure where to get started on our menu, join our resource partner the West Virginia Small Business Development Center for a full course meal. They offer a Business Fundamental course that takes you from A to Z in the process. You can get more information at www.wvsbdc.com.

WVU’s Women’s Business Center, another SBA resource partner, has a full menu of fall specials including: Bloom Where You are Planted, Standing out on Social Media, Public Speaking for Small Business Owners, and much more. You can find their full fall menu at https://www.facebook.com/WVUWBC/.

Don’t see your favorite dish? Let us know so we can add it to our menu in the future. Any questions can be directed to SBA’s West Virginia District Office at 304-623-5631 or wvinfo@sba.gov. You can stay up to date with our specials on Twitter @SBA_WV.