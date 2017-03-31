U.S. Small Business Administration Participates in SBIR Workshop on Federal Funding Opportunities

The U.S. Small Business Administration’s West Virginia participates in the SBIR Workshop, sponsored by RCBI and TechConnect West Virginia, Tue, April 18, 2017 from noon to 2 p.m. at Robert C. Byrd Institute (RCBI), 1050 Fourth Ave.

Entrepreneurs and small business owners wanting to advance innovative concepts through the commercialization process can explore federal funding opportunities during the free event. SBIR and STTR grants allow businesses to conduct feasibility studies in Phase I (up to $150,000) and develop prototypes in Phase II (up to $1 million) for eventual commercialization in Phase III using non-federal dollars.

During the event SBA’s West Virginia Deputy District Director George Murray gives an overview of the Small Business Innovation Research (SBIR) and Small Business Technology Transfer (STTR) grant programs.

Participants also hear about the application process and the experience of working with a federal agency from a recent SBIR recipient here in West Virginia. Anne Barth, executive director of TechConnect West Virginia, provides an overview of that organization’s program to assist applicants throughout the SBIR application process.

Register by Thursday, April 13, at www.rcbi.org/go/sbir.