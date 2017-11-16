U.S. News Best Lawyers 2018 Best Law Firms List Honors Littler’s of Charleston with Tier 1 Metropolitan Ranking

The Charleston, WV, office of Littler, the world’s largest employment and labor law practice representing management, has earned “Tier 1” rankings for the practice area of Employment Law in the 2018 U.S. News – Best Lawyers® “Best Law Firms” list.

In addition to firmwide top rankings in three practice areas, Littler earned “Tier 1” rankings in 39 metropolitan markets.

The “Best Law Firms” rankings follow the recently released 2018 edition of The Best Lawyers in America© in which more than 200 Littler attorneys were recognized, including Charleston Shareholder Constance H. Weber, who was also named “Lawyer of the Year” in Charleston.

Firms included in the 2018 “Best Law Firms” list are recognized for professional excellence with consistently impressive ratings from clients and peers. Achieving a tiered ranking indicates a unique combination of quality law practice and breadth of legal expertise. Over 13,000 attorneys provided more than 1 million law firm assessments, and over 7,500 clients provided more than 65,000 evaluations. The entire list of the rankings is available by visiting bestlawfirms.usnews.com.