U.S. Labor Secretary Visits West Virginia to Address Members at ABCWV Annual Meeting

The Associated Builders and Contractors of West Virginia (ABCWV) met at the Greenbrier Resort and Hotel for their 22nd Annual Winter Meeting from January 11th through the 14th. They were joined by the United States Labor Secretary, Alexander Acosta, to provide the keynote address on Saturday night. Secretary Acosta was appointed by President Donald J. Trump to be the 27th U.S. Labor Secretary and was sworn in on April 28th of 2017. Secretary Acosta has previously served in three presidentially appointed, Senate-confirmed positions. In 2002, he was appointed to serve as a member of the National Labor Relations Board, where he participated in or authored more than 125 opinions. In 2003, he was appointed Assistant Attorney General for the Civil Rights Division of the U.S. Department of Justice, and from 2005 to 2009 he served as the U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of Florida.

“We were certainly excited to hear from the Secretary on matters critical to the growth and development of West Virginia’s Labor Force,” stated ABCWV President & CEO, Bryan Hoylman. “While our membership is optimistic with regards to positive news on the economic front as of late, our industry continues to face significant challenges when attempting to locate, transition and train a skilled workforce ready to meet the demands of a rebounding economy,” Hoylman Continued.

Following an introduction from U.S. Senator Shelly Moore Capito, Secretary Acosta addressed a crowd of over 150 construction industry leaders and professionals on matters such as accelerating apprenticeship training nationwide and a proposal to expand healthcare options for millions of working families through association health care plans.

“His visit was extremely well received by our membership. In both his address to the entire group and our conversations with him throughout the evening, it became apparent immediately that we have an extremely qualified and competent leader in charge of the Labor Department,” stated Hoylman. “Having someone who is so dedicated to expanding opportunities for American workers, and doing so fairly and impartially, is not only refreshing, it is paramount to the success of our country.” Hoylman Concluded.