Tri-State Shale Coalition Announces 2017 Summit

On November 29, members of the Tri-State Shale Coalition and interested stakeholders from Ohio, Pennsylvania, and West Virginia will gather to discuss current efforts promoting the region’s developing shale industries. The third annual Tri-State Shale Summit will take place at Stark State College in their Downtown Canton Satellite Center. A kick-off reception will take place for attendees the evening of November 28 at the Football Hall of Fame.

“The Summit is an amazing opportunity to share the good work of the Tri-State Shale Coalition with a larger audience,” said Cory Dennison, President of Vision Shared and West Virginia’s lead representative in the coalition. “Since the inaugural Summit in 2015, which Vision Shared sponsored, we have seen significant strides in promoting and developing our shale industry in West Virginia and the region as a whole.”

The 2017 Summit will address the question, “Where have we been and where are we going?” The agenda features engaging sessions on the coalition’s work in transportation & infrastructure, marketing the region, research & innovation, commercialization, and workforce development. Experts within each field will be featured and available for questions following their session.

In 2016, the Tri-State Shale Coalition was formed to continue regional collaboration surrounding the shale industry in Ohio, Pennsylvania, and West Virginia. At the 2015 Summit, government representatives from each state signed a regional agreement into action that led to the coalition’s founding. Teams focused on marketing, transportation & infrastructure, workforce, and research & innovation lead regional efforts. Representatives from TeamNEO of Ohio, The Claude Worthington Benedum Foundation and the Regional Pittsburgh Alliance of Pennsylvania, and Vision Shared of West Virginia guide the coalition’s efforts. For more information on the 2017 Summit and the coalition’s efforts, visit www.tristateshalesummit.com.