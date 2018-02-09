Tranquil Retreats

By Blair Dowler

Company retreats can carry a stigma that overshadows the event’s intended productivity. At the mention of a retreat, employees may relate these required events to being stuck in a stuffy room for hours on end, and when this becomes the reality, productivity is a pipe dream. Retreats are company investments intended to result in idea generation, problem solving and team building, but when the venue fails to inspire creativity and comradery, the end result is a loss for everyone in attendance.

In West Virginia, event planners will find a variety of meeting venues perfect for the next company get-together. Whether the need is for a quiet corner to disconnect from the world and reconnect as a team or a unique wilderness getaway to get those creative juices flowing, the Mountain State is the destination of choice. These tranquil retreats provide comfortable accommodations, team building exercises and rejuvenating scenery, creating an interruption-free getaway perfect for getting things done.

Adventures on the Gorge

Adventures on the Gorge’s (AOTG) facilities and surrounding vistas set the adventure resort apart from the traditional conference center experience with the venue, lodging, activities, team building and catering all done in-house. The Lookout Post Conference Center at AOTG, which has windows on all sides, is encircled by the beauty of the gently rising and falling slopes of the mountains, offering a view unlike any other.

Through the time spent together at this remarkable and dramatic location, ideas easily begin to flow. Rather than stepping out of a hotel into a corridor, the variety of cabins—from rustic to luxury—opens directly into the outdoors. Walking across the campus provides time for reflection and immersion in nature, making it a special spot to regroup and focus on business goals.

If team building is on the agenda, goal-oriented activities abound at AOTG. On a rafting trip, paddle together to make it through the rapids. During an aerial adventure, support co-workers through the trepidation of being so high off the ground. While on a climbing excursion, encourage each other to go higher. Regardless of the activity, the sense of fun and competitiveness will come naturally.

Chief Logan Lodge

Take a step back from the chaos of the office and breathe in the fresh mountain air during a peaceful retreat at the Chief Logan Lodge, located just a few miles from Chief Logan State Park.

The Chief Logan Lodge features 75 upscale, modern rooms and suites, a full-service restaurant and numerous amenities, including wireless internet access, private balcony rooms, cell phone hot spots and a fitness center, hot tub and indoor pool. With 13,112 total square feet of conference space furnished with audio-visual equipment, phone service in all meeting rooms and menu and meeting planning assistance, it is the perfect destination for company meetings, symposiums and retreats of all sizes.

Between meetings, guests will enjoy the picturesque views and history encompassing Chief Logan Lodge, as well as the local recreational opportunities. ATV riding, geocaching, horseback riding, exploring the scenic trails and participating in outdoor adventures encourage guests to enjoy some down time with their co-workers while building stronger corporate relationships.

Inn at Mountain Quest

With a nostalgic ambiance, the Inn at Mountain Quest, located in a high valley in the quaint town of Marlinton, offers the simplicity of a natural setting

juxtaposed with the casual elegance offered by the historic facility. Surrounded by the boundless beauty and air of tranquility in the rolling countryside, the inn is located on a 450-acre farm with walking trails and farm animals.

With earthy vibes and country hospitality, Mountain Quest also offers many rich amenities. The spacious retreat and conference room can be configured to accommodate groups from six to 60 or more, affording a comfortable atmosphere for groups of all sizes. Equipped with a state-of-the-art projection system, electronic whiteboard, podium and comfortable chairs, it is an ideal setting for an attentive experience. Above the retreat and conference center is a community room that features a fireplace, large-screen television, billiards, jukebox and a hot tub and sauna, welcoming fun and relaxation.

While the inn was established to be a retreat center for executive groups, it also moonlights as a research center, making it easy to spark new ideas and solve problems during board or company meetings. In addition to the inn’s themed rooms and recreation center, it also has a two-story private library that houses more than 27,000 books and movies.

North Fork Mountain Inn

At North Fork Mountain Inn, which has been described as an outpost of luxury in the wilderness, the experience is all about providing a quiet environment conducive to brainstorming and beyond. The innkeepers, Carol and Ed Fischer, set the stage of this five-star facility with their hospitality, and they take pride in being able to customize each guest’s experience.

The conference center can accommodate groups up to 40 people for company meetings, strategic planning sessions and presentations for a unique experience that perfectly fits businesses from all industries. The living room of the homey bed and breakfast has a stone fireplace and plush couch where guests can gather and enjoy each other’s company. The outdoor dwellings are another can’t-miss feature. Enjoy the beauty of the Potomac Highlands or gaze at the stars from the deck, which has a hot tub and nearby fire pit.

The serene, relaxing environment also gives way for adventure and opportunities for team building. Activities like hiking, horseback riding, zip lining, rock climbing, rafting and touring caverns are perfect ways to foster or enhance working relationships.

Stonewall Resort

Stonewall Resort, home to West Virginia’s only lakeside conference center, is positioned just three miles off I-79, yet when guests visit the inspiring venue, they are entirely secluded by nearly 2,000 acres of parkland and water.

The breathtaking panorama is the perfect beginning for a work day full of meetings. Stonewall Resort’s indoor and outdoor meeting and dining venues

offer a constructive, natural and effective environment that lend themselves to creating ideas and transforming them into solutions. The abundance of

recreational activities and landscapes, like miles of hiking trails, guided Segway tours, a striking golf course and a variety of watercraft activities, enhances business meetings rather than disturbing the workflow.

At Stonewall, a AAA Four Diamond Adirondack-style lodge, the staff understands that working together to achieve goals is the key to success,

and their seasoned event planning managers customize team building activities, including culinary competitions, charity bike-a-thons and local winery tours, to help companies of all kinds enhance morale and strengthen team unity.