Town of Richwood First Small Town to File Suit Against Drug Distributors

Charles “Rusty” Webb will be representing the Town of Richwood in a lawsuit against three distributors of opioid drugs, similar to the case recently settled by the State of West Virginia for $47 million.

The lawsuit, will be filed against AmerisourceBergen Drug Co., Cardinal Health Inc., and McKesson Corporation, alleges that the defendants have caused and contributed to the opioid epidemic and will continue to cause the Town of Richwood to disburse substantial sums of public funds to deal with the consequences of the opioid epidemic that was fueled by Defendants’ illegal, reckless, and malicious actions in flooding the state with highly addictive prescription medications without regard for the adverse consequences to the Town of Richwood or its residents.

Dr. Bob Henry Baber, the Mayor of Richwood, stated that “the cost to the town has been substantial both financially and spiritually. The Town of Richwood is pleased to attain the services of Charles Webb in recovering damages to our community as a result of “drug dumping.”

The suit is seeking damages for reimbursement for Richwood including, but not limited to, increased expenses of drug abuse treatment program, prevention and training costs (for law enforcement, hospitals and schools), costs of the drug Naloxone as well as education, training and use, medical care and hospitalizations, increased costs of law enforcement, increased costs of prosecutions and increased costs of incarcerations.

Rusty Webb is no stranger to the Town of Richwood; in 2016 he transformed his mobile law office into a disaster relief unit to help flood victims who were affected in the local and surrounding areas.

