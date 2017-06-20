Tourism Celebrates West Virginia Day with #AlmostHeaven Vacation Package Giveaways

In celebration of the Mountain State’s 154th birthday, the West Virginia Division of Tourism will give away one #AlmostHeaven vacation package every hour on Tuesday, June 20.

The West Virginia Day giveaways wrap up the Division’s two-week-long #AlmostHeaven social media blitz that spurred hundreds of thousands of residents and lovers of all things West Virginia to share images of why West Virginia is #AlmostHeaven to them on social media.

“We are thrilled with the response we’ve gotten from this campaign as West Virginians continue to flood the internet with beautiful images of Almost Heaven West Virginia,” Tourism Commissioner Chelsea Ruby said. “In just two short weeks, campaign reach has topped eight million and continues to grow.”

The West Virginia Day giveaways will take place from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Tuesday. Prize packages consist of free overnight stays, meals and activities at select locations across West Virginia. The West Virginia Day featured prize package includes a winter getaway for four at Snowshoe Mountain.

“What better way to celebrate West Virginia’s birthday than having people share all of the great things about the state we love and call home?” said Commissioner Ruby. “Please help us continue the momentum throughout West Virginia Day.”

To participate, post a West Virginia image to Facebook, Twitter or Instagram with the hashtag #AlmostHeaven. Winners will be selected from randomly from an #AlmostHeaven hashtag search on social media, so participants must make their posts public to be entered to win.

To view the giveaways, see the top posts or download campaign graphics, visit www.gotowv.com/almostheaven.