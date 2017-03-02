Tom Dunn Energy Leadership Academy Now Accepting Applications

The Tom Dunn Energy Leadership Academy is now accepting applications from high school students throughout West Virginia. The Academy will take place July 11-13, 2017, on the campus of West Virginia Wesleyan College in Buckhannon, W. Va. High school sophomores, juniors and seniors interested in learning more about the natural gas industry, regional career opportunities and leadership skills are encouraged to apply.

The Academy, which is sponsored by the Independent Oil and Gas Association of West Virginia (IOGAWV), provides students with an in-depth look at West Virginia’s energy industry. Students participate in field trips and classroom activities, and are able to meet and network with industry professionals.

“This is a great opportunity for students to learn about the oil and natural gas industry and how important the energy sector is to West Virginia,” said Dennis Xander, member of the Academy’s board of directors and president of Denex Petroleum. “Wesleyan is a great learning environment, and offers a centralized location for students across the state to participate.”

Applications are available online at www.TomDunnAcademy.org and can be submitted electronically or by mail. Applications will be accepted March 1 through May 15. There is no cost for tuition, lodging and meals during the Academy, and all students who attend will receive certificates of completion for their efforts.

“We encourage all high schoolers interested to submit an application,” Xander said. “This is a great experience, and we hope to see students from all across the state participating in this year’s Academy.”

To learn more about the Tom Dunn Energy Leadership Academy and to download the application and other materials, visit www.TomDunnAcademy.org. Be sure to like and follow the Tom Dunn Energy Leadership Academy on Facebook and Twitter.