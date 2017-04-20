Tom Dunn Energy Leadership Academy Application Deadline Approaching

The Tom Dunn Energy Leadership Academy application deadline is approaching. West Virginia high school sophomores, juniors and seniors interested in attending the three-day educational camp must submit an application by May 15. This year’s Academy will take place July 11-13, 2017, on the campus of West Virginia Wesleyan College in Buckhannon, W. Va.

The Academy, which is sponsored by the Independent Oil and Gas Association of West Virginia (IOGAWV), provides students with an in-depth look at West Virginia’s energy industry and regional career opportunities, and helps them develop leadership skills. Students participate in field trips and classroom activities, and are able to meet and network with industry professionals. Accepted students attend free of charge, as IOGAWV covers the cost of lodging, meals and tuition.

“This is a great opportunity for students to learn exactly how much the energy sector impacts West Virginia,” said Dennis Xander, member of the Academy’s board of directors and president of Denex Petroleum. “We also know summer camp programs can be costly, and we are extremely proud to offer the Academy at no charge. The only cost students and their parents have to bear is transportation to and from Wesleyan.”

The application and instructions are available online at www.TomDunnAcademy.org. Applications can be submitted electronically or by mail. All students who attend will receive certificates of completion for their efforts.

“We encourage all interesetd high schoolers to submit an application today,” Xander said. “This is an invaluable experience, and can lead to wonderful opportunities in the future.”

More information about the Academy is available at www.TomDunnAcademy.org. Be sure to like and follow the Tom Dunn Energy Leadership Academy on Facebook and Twitter for additional news and updates.