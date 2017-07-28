Todd Hooker Named to Lead Business and Industrial Development Division

Todd Hooker has been appointed as deputy director, Business and Industrial Development (BID). A division of the West Virginia Development Office, BID aggressively markets and promotes West Virginia to attract new industries and support existing businesses.

“After decades of service in business development, Todd is a familiar presence to many West Virginia businesses, communities and economic development associations,” said Kris Hopkins, Executive Director of the West Virginia Development Office. “He has played a lead role in some of the state’s most notable development projects in recent years, including our successful campaigns to recruit the Macy’s fulfillment center, Procter & Gamble’s manufacturing facility and the Roxul plant. I look forward to working with Todd to build a strong and diverse economy in West Virginia.”

Hooker graduated from West Virginia University and studied public administration at the West Virginia College of Graduate Studies. He began his career in 1990 managing grant programs for various community and industrial development organizations.

He joined the West Virginia Development Office in 1996 and advanced through a series of managerial positions. Hooker served in posts that included national accounts manager; business retention and expansion manager; and senior manager for financial programs and national accounts. He is responsible for coordinating the Tourism Development Act tax credit program. His other areas of expertise include the sales and property Tax Increment Finance programs, financial assistance package negotiations and site location consulting.

The West Virginia Development Office, under the West Virginia Department of Commerce, works both domestically and abroad to recruit, retain and expand industries in the state. The Development Office serves as the lead for new business recruitment and helps established businesses expand and succeed. The agency works with local governments and economic developers to achieve these goals.

BID conducts aggressive marketing campaigns to reach new, expanding and relocating companies in West Virginia’s target industries. The division coordinates information on state assistance with areas such as infrastructure, loan programs, labor force recruitment, worker training resources, tax credits and site location.

In addition to BID, other programs housed within the Development Office are the International division, the Small Business Development Center, and the Community Advancement and Development division.

For more information, visit www.westvirginia.gov.