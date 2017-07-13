Todd Dudley Celebrates 25 Years

We are proud to celebrate Todd Dudley this month as July 5, 2017 marks 25 years in the financial services industry. Todd has provided professional investment advisory and asset management services to his clients, their families, and many businesses. He finds joy in client satisfaction, and strives to be accessible to clients and their referrals.

Todd is an independent Registered Investment Advisor Representative and Branch Manager of Raymond James Financial Services, Todd Dudley & Associates in Barboursville, WV. Along with his practical experience, he is a graduate of Marshall University and possesses multiple industry licenses such as Series 7, 9, 10, 63, 65, 66, and Life Insurance. His business philosophy focuses on asset retention: “It’s not what you make, but what you keep that counts.”

Over the years, Todd has balanced work with family life, church commitments, and community involvement. He and his wife Lisa are blessed with three children, their spouses, and five growing grandchildren.

He looks forward to remaining a trusted advisor in the Tri-State region for many years to come!

For more information on Todd Dudley & Associates, Raymond James Financial Services, visit www.rjfswv.com or call (304) 736-7490. Todd Dudley & Associates is located at 3 Chateau Grove Lane, Barboursville, WV 25504.